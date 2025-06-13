Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Woodward by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Woodward by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $234.95 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $236.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWD. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Woodward from $232.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.13.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total transaction of $565,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,998.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,506.50. This represents a 39.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,050 shares of company stock valued at $13,267,077 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

