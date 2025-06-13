Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,399 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 5.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 16.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

SAP opened at $301.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $186.50 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.59 and its 200 day moving average is $271.84.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $2.5423 dividend. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

