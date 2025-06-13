Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.66. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.90 and a 12-month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

