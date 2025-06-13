Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 292,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 166.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

