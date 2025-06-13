Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.11 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Service Co. International by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SCI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,651.72. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Further Reading

