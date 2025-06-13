Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,404.55. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $5,952,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,673 shares of company stock worth $20,319,408 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of IRM opened at $102.55 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 765.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

