Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in XPO by 89.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of XPO stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on XPO from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on XPO from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.89.

XPO Profile

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

