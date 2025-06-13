Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $19.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.71. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.37%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

