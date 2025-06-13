Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,062 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PPL by 8,266.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,518,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,060,000 after buying an additional 9,404,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,509,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,480,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,465,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PPL by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,951,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,070 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,065.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $34.35 on Friday. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.