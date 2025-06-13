Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $701.86 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $717.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $626.06 and its 200 day moving average is $564.52. The firm has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, June 6th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.14.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

