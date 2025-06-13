Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Up 0.5%

VLTO opened at $98.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. Veralto Co. has a 12 month low of $83.87 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $1,026,403.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,495,742.72. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $2,968,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,042.78. The trade was a 64.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,423,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Veralto

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.