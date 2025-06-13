Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,397,643,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,258,000 after buying an additional 19,048,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,932,000 after buying an additional 17,834,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,122,000 after buying an additional 15,575,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,421,000 after buying an additional 11,880,010 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.02.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

