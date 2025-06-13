Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.1%

LULU opened at $247.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.15.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $389.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Argus downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.26.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

