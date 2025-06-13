Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 36,554 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 104,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $94.24 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.85 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.02 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Wall Street Zen cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.85.

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,783,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,314 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,260. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. The trade was a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,919 shares of company stock worth $5,840,494. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

