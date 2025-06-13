Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $102,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,061,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,256 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,726,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,672 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $52,355,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,593,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,860,000 after acquiring an additional 680,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

About Essential Utilities

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.