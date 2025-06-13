Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,586 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 954.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

