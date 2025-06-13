Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,049 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,060 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in Antero Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 16,597 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Antero Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 306,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,229,805.34. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,061,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $43,350,309.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,690.66. The trade was a 96.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AR. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

