Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,561 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $285,429.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,022.93. This trade represents a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $619,330.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.90. This represents a 33.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,676. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $54.41 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.