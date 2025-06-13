Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.9%

FIX stock opened at $501.30 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.93 and a fifty-two week high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.12.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,473 shares in the company, valued at $22,317,532.03. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795 in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

