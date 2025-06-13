Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $474.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.99. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $258.85 and a 1 year high of $475.65.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $1,018,858.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,955,858.67. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,992 shares of company stock worth $4,634,519. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.