Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 399 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,778,000 after acquiring an additional 395,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,245,000 after acquiring an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,122,000 after buying an additional 304,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $356,038,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,275,000 after buying an additional 115,341 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy stock opened at $177.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.94. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.07. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.73 and a 52-week high of $216.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,130,990.75. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.81, for a total value of $122,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,339.51. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,632 shares of company stock worth $12,426,675. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

