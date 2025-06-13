Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 534 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Royal Gold by 390.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Royal Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $179.03 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $191.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

About Royal Gold

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

