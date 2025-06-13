Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,470 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.3% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.