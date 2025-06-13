Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,485 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Stock Up 1.5%

NSRGY stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

