Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,485 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nestlé Stock Up 1.5%
NSRGY stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NSRGY
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nestlé
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.