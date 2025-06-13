Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $4.58 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $445,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,194,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,463 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,752,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,801 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Entegris by 434.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,470,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,634,000 after buying an additional 1,194,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $115,639,000.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.86.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

