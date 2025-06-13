Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

