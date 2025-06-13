Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5,802.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $254,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 3,871.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,330 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 45.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $8,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $54.24.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

