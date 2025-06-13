Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,302 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,576 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $637,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $38,014,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 560 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total transaction of $218,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,156.45. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $992,194.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,519.62. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,664. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus set a $170.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day moving average is $143.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

