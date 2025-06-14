103 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 35.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $459.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $491.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $405.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.91.

Read Our Latest Report on ULTA

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.