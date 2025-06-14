10,309 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $8,001,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 158,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 48,509 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth about $2,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE NOK opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.0336 dividend. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

