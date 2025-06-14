10,403 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 15.6% during the first quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 677.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 6.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 2,698.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 87,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 84,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 467.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.83. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

