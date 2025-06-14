10,612 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after buying an additional 4,635,667 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,227,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after buying an additional 3,004,757 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,438.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,109,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907,023 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,833,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,059,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $452,910.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,202.06. The trade was a 12.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 145,622 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $910,137.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,493.75. This trade represents a 38.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 522,046 shares of company stock worth $3,293,581 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.15. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.39 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

