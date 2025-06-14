11,009 Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,885 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 6,379.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,202,000 after acquiring an additional 535,974 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth $30,314,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 7,044.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 136,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth $7,713,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Price Performance

NYSE BRC opened at $67.90 on Friday. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $382.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sidoti upgraded Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

