12,959 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPA. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF Stock Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA:RSPA opened at $48.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $324.05 million and a PE ratio of 20.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (RSPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection RSPA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

