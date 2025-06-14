13,743 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 58,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 111,262.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,194,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OGN. BNP Paribas upgraded Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel Karp purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 46,669 shares in the company, valued at $384,552.56. This trade represents a 8.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Ali bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,032.80. This represents a 13.67% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:OGN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.78%.

About Organon & Co.

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

