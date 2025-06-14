15,306 Shares in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1,342.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 140,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 101,841 shares during the period. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

In related news, Director David M. Mott acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $329,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,496,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,705.59. The trade was a 4.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $177,080.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,704.50. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 681,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,411 and sold 166,809 shares valued at $708,914. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.32 million, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.58. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

