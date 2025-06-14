19,000 Shares in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
908 Devices Price Performance
MASS opened at $7.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.29. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $7.38.
Insider Transactions at 908 Devices
In other news, Director Mark Spoto purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,145.59. The trade was a 18.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $49,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,744.40. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.33.
908 Devices Company Profile
908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.
