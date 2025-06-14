2,053 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,200,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,652,000 after purchasing an additional 87,058 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,549,000 after purchasing an additional 286,894 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 1,940,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,917,000 after purchasing an additional 705,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,559,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,425,000 after purchasing an additional 566,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 213,505 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PNFP. Barclays reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP opened at $102.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

