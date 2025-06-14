25,792 Shares in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (NASDAQ:XOVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOVR opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.15. ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

The ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF (XOVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Entrepreneur 30 index. The fund provides exposure to a narrow index of US large-cap growth stocks. The top 30 most entrepreneurial stocks, either public or private, are selected based on a proprietary measurement XOVR was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is issued by ERShares.

