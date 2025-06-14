27,774 Shares in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXE opened at $116.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.97. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.91%.

EXE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

