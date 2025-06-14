3,096 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after buying an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 265,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after purchasing an additional 196,277 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.84. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

