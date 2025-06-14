3,496 Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 4,657.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $64.23 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6332 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

