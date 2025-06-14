367 Shares in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SkyWest by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,690,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SKYW stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.61 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.90.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $948.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKYW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

In related news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,515,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,404.32. This trade represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $1,715,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,242 shares in the company, valued at $45,333,010.22. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,520 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

