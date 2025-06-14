3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the May 15th total of 140,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 315,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
3i Group Stock Down 2.1%
OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $29.98.
About 3i Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 3i Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.