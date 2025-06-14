3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the May 15th total of 140,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 315,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

3i Group Stock Down 2.1%

OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

