4,086 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Five Below by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Five Below by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Five Below from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George Hill sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,200.90. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $121.82 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $137.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $970.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

