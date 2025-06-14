427 Shares in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,430,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $73.28.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

