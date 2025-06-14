5,394 Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 11.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,933,690.79. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,845,500. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HES

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.17. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $161.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.