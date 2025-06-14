621 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 79.1% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.09.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG opened at $334.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $320.00 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.06.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.97 per share, for a total transaction of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,115.46. This trade represents a 4.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

