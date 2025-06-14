683 Shares in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ubiquiti by 926.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 102,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,425,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 37,116.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,828 shares during the period. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $383.02 on Friday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.06 and a 52-week high of $469.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UI. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $222.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

