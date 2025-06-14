73 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,661 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after buying an additional 308,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 245,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,218,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.57.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $474.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $462.35. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $366.92 and a 12 month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,912. This represents a 17.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

